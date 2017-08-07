

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Federal Reserve on Monday showed consumer credit in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of June.



The Fed said consumer credit rose by $12.4 billion in June after jumping by $18.3 billion in May. Economists had expected consumer credit to climb by $15.5 billion.



Non-revolving credit such as student loans and car loans increased by $8.2 billion in June after climbing by $11.5 billion in May.



Revolving credit, which largely reflects credit card debt, edged up by $4.1 billion in June after rising by $6.9 billion in the previous month.



The Fed said consumer credit increased by an annual rate of 3.9 percent in June, as revolving and non-revolving credit rose by 4.9 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX