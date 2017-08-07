Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recent global pipe coating market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 12 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global pipe coating market is fragmented by the presence of several vendors. Although, the market is dominated by global vendors many regional vendors are also present in the market, especially in the developing regions of APAC. Growing industrialization in developing regions has spurred the entry and growth of domestic vendors.

"The prominent players in the market are keenly focusing on M&As to shield themselves from the threat of rivalry. The competitive environment in the market will further intensify over the next five years with the increase in product extensions in terms of innovation in technology. Successful and long-term incumbency can be achieved with optimized production that generates economies of scale through penetration into multi-regional markets," says Hitesh Bhatia, lead paints, coatings, and pigments analyst from Technavio.

The global pipe coating market is witnessing high growth in developing economies such as India, China, Brazil, Russia, and Indonesia. Many OEMs of pipe coatings are shifting their manufacturing operations to these countries, due to the availability of land, inexpensive labor, low transportation costs, and lenient government regulations.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel is one of the major manufacturers and suppliers of specialty chemicals, paints, and performance coatings worldwide. The company serves customers from the transportation, consumer goods, building and infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It provides several types of internal and external coatings for various applications such as oil and gas, water, and sewage. Resicoat PI is an epoxy-based powder coating commonly used at elevated temperatures and pressures in drill pipe and production tubing.

BASF

BASF provides chemicals, performance and crop protection products, plastics, and oil and gas. It serves diversified industries such as paper, furniture, automotive, and others. It produces different pipe coatings based on the different applications. ELASTOCOAT AC is a protective pipe coating product line for the water transmission industry.

Celanese

Celanese offers specialty chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, value-added chemicals, and other chemical-based products. It provides a wide range of pipe coatings for different applications in the oil and gas and chemicals industries. It provides Celanex thermoplastic polyester (PBT) for pipe coatings, which has rigidity, high strength and toughness, and resistance to a wide range of chemicals, solvents, oils, and greases.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings is primarily involved in plastics manufacturing, chemical manufacturing, and refining manufacturing. The company offers a broad range of pipe coating products for onshore and offshore applications. It provides products such as Lupolen 4552D black and Lucalen G3710E in the polyethylene pipe coating segment.

The Dow Chemical Company

The company offers solutions for clean water, increased agricultural productivity, and clean energy generation and conservation. The company provides a wide range of pipe coatings for different applications such as oil and gas, industrial, chemical, and sewage applications. The OUDRA solution series offers enhanced FBE pipe coating for damage resistance.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

