Beacon Platform Inc is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Jefferson as Chief Operating Officer for Commodities. Based in London and reporting to Dr Michael Kirch, Chief Commercial Officer for Beacon, Rich will focus on the development and growth of the Commodities business.

Rich brings over two decades of Sales Trading experience across all aspects of Commodities Trading. Rich was formerly Global Head of Commodities Trading at Deutsche Bank with roles across the franchise leveraging systems and infrastructure for clients, risk management and compliance. He previously held roles in Commodities Sales Origination, Energy Derivatives Trading and FX Options Trading.

Beacon are in the process of building a fully featured Energy/Commodities Trading and Risk Management system layered onto the award-winning Beacon Standard platform. Named Risk Magazine's Fintech Start-up of the Year (2017) in January, Beacon today brings an Infrastructure Service to clients powering the Beacon institutional quant platform, trading, analytics and risk management applications.

"I am delighted to be joining Beacon at an exciting time in its evolution. I am impressed by the whole team, and their approach to creating infrastructure that can be deployed quickly and built-upon by users to tackle the commodities market challenges of the future," said Rich.

"Rich has built a substantial commodities trading business from the ground up at Deutsche Bank and has managed large technology projects in the process," said Michael Kirch, Beacon's CCO. "This experience and his familiarity with the limitations of existing vendor solutions will enable us to better serve the needs of our clients in the domain of commodities and energy trading and risk-management systems."

Beacon is an enterprise technology platform and trading risk management system vendor delivering cutting edge technology solutions to institutional clients in financial services.

