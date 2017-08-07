MILPITAS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 --



WHO: Mobiveil, Inc., a fast-growing supplier of silicon intellectual property (IP), platforms and IP-enabled design services

WHAT: Will showcase its portfolio of IP, platforms and solutions for the storage, IoT, networking and enterprise markets in Booth #610 during Flash Memory Summit. Product demonstrations will highlight its newly announced field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based solid state drive (SSD) development Platform and its LDPC-based Flash Characterization system targeting 3D NAND. Mobiveil will sponsor the FMS Theater as it did in previous years.

WHEN: Tuesday, August 8, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., Wednesday, August 9, from noon until 7 p.m. and Thursday, August 10, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

WHERE: Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif.

Amit Saxena, VP of Engineering will present "An FPGA-Based NVMe SSD Subsystem" in the Flash Memory Summit Theater on the exhibit floor Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Andrei Vityaev, Mobiveil's chief strategy officer, will offer a talk on "Optimizing a SSD controller Platform for re-usability and Reliability" during the Controllers and Flash Technology session Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

Appointments to meet Mobiveil executives or to schedule private demonstrations can be made by sending email to: info@mobiveil.com.

Mobiveil is a fast-growing technology company that specializes in the development of Silicon Intellectual Property (SIP), platforms and solutions for the storage, IoT, networking and enterprise markets. It leverages decades of experience in delivering high-quality, production-proven, high-speed serial interconnect SIP cores, and custom and standard form factor hardware boards to leading semiconductor companies worldwide. For the PCI Express-based Flash Storage market, Mobiveil developed NVMStor™, a subsystem comprised of GPEX™, the PCI Express Controller, NVM Express Controller (UNEX™), Universal Memory Controller (UMMC™) and a Flash Memory Controller. Mobiveil is headquartered in Milpitas, Calif., with engineering development centers located in Chennai and Bangalore, India, and sales offices and representatives located in U.S., Europe, Israel, Japan, Taiwan and China.

