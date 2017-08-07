Technavio market research analysts forecast the global surgical drapes market to grow at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global surgical drapes marketfor 2017-2021. The report also lists hospitals and clinics, nursing homes, and ASC as the three major end-user segments, of which the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for 48% of the market share in 2016.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global surgical drapes market:

Growing prevalence of HAIs

Companies venturing into APAC

Growing number of surgical procedures in developed countries

Growing prevalence of HAIs

The use of unsterilized equipment during surgeries increases the probability of HAIs and SSIs. According to a study conducted by the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases and others, in 2016, the prevalence of HAIs was substantially higher in low and middle-income countries.

HAIs can be prevented by using sterile drapes. According to the OECD, in 2016, the prevalence of HAIs by medical specialty was high in surgical procedures. Therefore, when healthcare facilities and healthcare providers become aware of the problems associated with HAIs and take steps to prevent them, the prevalence of HAIs can decrease by more than 70%. This will lead to an increase in the adoption of surgical drapes.

Companies venturing into APAC

Awareness about surgical drapes is lower in APAC as compared with the Americas and Europe. However, awareness about disposable surgical drapes has increased in developing countries such as India and China and developed countries such as Japan. The increased number of hospital admissions in these countries has driven the demand for surgical drapes.

China has become a manufacturing hub for disposable medical products. Owing to the country's strong manufacturing capability, China exports more than 50% of its non-woven and other disposable products such as surgical drapes to the US and Europe.

"The presence of local companies such as channelmed and Lushan Win Tone Machinery Manufacture that produce surgical drapes in China is driving the growth of the market. Increasing number of local companies are offering surgical drapes at a lower cost, which is leading to growth in their adoption," says Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devicesresearch.

Growing number of surgical procedures in developed countries

The availability of robotic platforms for complex surgeries such as hysterectomy, hernia repair, and lumpectomy has increased the number of surgeries in the Americas and Europe. To increase patient comfort and reduce the prevalence of HAIs, hospitals and ASCs use surgical drapes, which is driving the growth of the market. According to Eurostat, in 2017, the adoption of MI surgeries increased the demand of sterile surgical drapes in Europe.

"The adoption of laparoscopic procedures is increasing in Europe as these surgeries lower blood loss, leading to a reduction in the recovery period and duration of hospital stay. The increase in the number of surgical procedures in developed countries will boost the demand for disposable surgical drapes during the forecast period," says Srinivas.

