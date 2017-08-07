According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global Voice over LTE (VoLTE) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 47% during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global VoLTE market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global VoLTE market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst at Technavio for M2M and connected devices research, "VoLTE enables mobile operators to integrate voice and data to one network technology while simultaneously evolving voice services that are above and beyond the benchmark set by the OTT players. VoLTE technology has an added advantage of improving data service capabilities since it is a highly efficient spectrum as compared to its predecessor voice technologies."

The market research analysis categorizes the global VoLTE market into three major product segments. They are:

VoIMS

CSFB

Others

VoIMS

Voice over IP Multimedia Subsystem (VoIM) technology deals with the transmission of voice data over an architectural framework to deliver IP multimedia services. The VoLTE market in VoIMs will grow significantly during the forecast period. As VoIP takes over the fixed-line voice subscriber base and VoLTE begins to rise, vendors must continuously formulate and modify their strategies to capitalize on the evolution of legacy core network technologies and invest in advanced technologies to allow their customers to compete in an all-IP voice market.

In the frame of NGN (next generation networks), every telecommunication company created its own solution with its own understanding of the SIP protocol. In turn, the operators had to purchase comprehensive end-to-end equipment from one vendor as such equipment was not compatible with the equipment of the other vendors. This led to interoperability problems among different telecommunication devices as well as interoperability problems between communicated messages from one solution to another. To solve these problems, VoIMS standards were created.

"VoIM base evolution on voice network in LTE will expand over time with the advent of 5G networks. In addition, the virtualization and cloudification of IMS network functions and related elements will add to the growth of this technology," says Chetan.

CSFB

CSFB (a service handover procedure) is a technology by which SMS and voice services are delivered to LTE devices via GSM or other circuit-switched networks. It is required as the LTE is a packet-based all-IP network that cannot support circuit-switched calls. The device falls back to the 3G or 2G network to complete the call or to deliver the SMS text message when an LTE device is used to make or receive a voice call or SMS. CSFB is mostly used as a temporary solution for LTE operators. VoLTE is the long-term goal for the delivery of voice services on LTE networks.

In November 2016, Ericsson predicted that VoLTE would not be an overnight success in India as popular mobile carriers are expected to continue depending on the traditional circuit-switched fallback (CSFB) technology for voice services. In VoLTE voice, the speech is broken and transferred as small packets using the IMS technology. Circuit-switched voice calling needs a particular circuit to be set up and reserved for the duration of a voice call.

Others

The others segment includes dual radio or simultaneous voice LTE (SVLTE), single radio voice call continuity (SRVCC), and voice over LTE via a generic access (VOLGA) network. VOLGA offers short-term service acceleration and long-term investment protection, which are designed to provide profitable telephony services. VOLGA is likely to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period because all the operators are dealing with approaches for VoLTE and also attributed to faster call setup times as compared to other technologies.

SRVCC offers seamless voice call continuity when user equipment deliveries from LTE to 2Gor 3Gaccess networks are disrupted. Enhanced SRVCC (eSRVCC) offers support for advanced features like mid-call and alerting. It also supports access transfer control function (ATCF) and an access transfer gateway (ATGW), which anchor the media in the IMS network to considerably decrease handover setup time from one second to less than 300 milliseconds.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

AT&T

Ericsson

Nokia

SK Telecom

T-Mobile

