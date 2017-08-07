Technavio's latest market research report on the global water heater marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170807005574/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global water heater market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by several growth factors such as the increasing demand for tankless water heaters due to their energy-efficiency and requirement of less storage space. There is also a rising demand for solar water heaters in the market, which is being encouraged by governments in all new constructions. Vendors are also focusing on the development of energy-efficient hybrid water heaters.

According to Sharan Jagannath, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services research, "Online retailing has become one of the most important channels for the sale of retail goods and services. It offers water heaters at relatively low prices, with safe and secure online ordering facilities and 24x7 customer service centers. Heavy discounts and end-of-season sales also contribute largely to the online retail market."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging market trends driving the global water heatermarket according to Technavio research analysts are:

Arrival of smart water heaters

Emergence of hybrid water heaters

Rising number of M&A

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Arrival of smart water heaters

Water heaters consume high levels of energy in households, often exceeding domestic activities such as cooking, refrigeration, and lighting. Therefore, the development of smart water heaters such as the Aquanta Smart Water Heater Controller is beneficial in bringing about energy efficiency in water heaters. This device communicates with clients by means of a cell phone application and learns hot water usage schedules. Customers can switch the equipment on or off through the cell phone application. The controller works with electric water radiators and gas models equipped with electronic control valves. It is also designed to report energy utilization and other data.

Similarly, Rheem Manufacturing Company has composed a Wi-Fi module that works with electric and gas water heaters. The gadget can detect defections, track service diagnostics, and transfer framework status, thereby saving money on water and power utilization.

"Water heaters with remote controls allow individual consumers or utility companies to turn the water heater off or on depending on energy supplies. Thus, the evolution of electric water heaters into smart devices may lead to considerable savings in terms of electricity consumption," says Sharan

Emergence of hybrid water heaters

Hybrid water heaters are a mix of solar water heaters and conventional water heaters, which are manufactured to overcome the drawbacks of normal water heaters. This innovation has become popular in the market. Hybrid water heaters are more energy efficient and effective than conventional water heaters and standard solar water heaters. These water heaters use the latest technology and consume lesser energy than conventional water heaters.

Rising number of M&A

Vendors operating in this market compete on parameters such as cost effectiveness, reliability, and efficiency of products. They also focus on M&As to offer innovations and better technologies in their products. For example, Rheem Manufacturing Company acquired Eemax in 2015, which manufactures electric tankless water heating solutions and EcoSmart line of tankless water heaters. With these acquisitions, Rheem Manufacturing Company has expanded its portfolio of water heaters and has also received access to the best-in-class electric tankless water heaters.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Children's Bicycle Market 2017-2021

Global Beverage Coolers Market 2017-2021

Global Grow Tents Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170807005574/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com