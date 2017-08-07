

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBS Corp. (CBS-A) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $427 million, or $1.04 per share. This was up from $423 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $3.26 billion. This was up from $2.98 billion last year.



CBS Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $427 Mln. vs. $423 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.9% -EPS (Q2): $1.04 vs. $0.93 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q2): $3.26 Bln vs. $2.98 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.4%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX