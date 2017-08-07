

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) revealed earnings for second quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line declined to $94.53 million, or $2.20 per share. This was down from $116.55 million, or $2.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $308.64 million. This was up from $273.51 million last year.



Howard Hughes Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $94.53 Mln. vs. $116.55 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.9% -EPS (Q2): $2.20 vs. $2.73 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.4% -Revenue (Q2): $308.64 Mln vs. $273.51 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.8%



