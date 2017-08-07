

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Corrections Corporation Of America (CXW) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its profit fell to $45.78 million, or $0.39 per share. This was down from $57.90 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $436.39 million. This was down from $463.33 million last year.



Corrections Corporation Of America earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $45.78 Mln. vs. $57.90 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.49 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q2): $436.39 Mln vs. $463.33 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.33 to $0.35 Full year EPS guidance: $1.52 to $1.56



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX