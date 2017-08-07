

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. announced its nominees, who will be proposed at ADP's forthcoming annual meeting of shareholders, are: Bill Ackman, Veronica Hagen and Paul Unruh. Ms. Hagen and Mr. Unruh are independent. Ms. Hagen was formerly the CEO of Polymer Group, Inc. which was acquired by Blackstone Group.



Unruh serves as a director and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Symantec Corporation (SYMC) and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee of Aconex Limited.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX