

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR) reported a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $414 million, or $1.08 per share. This was higher than $247 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 48.7% to $5.80 billion. This was up from $3.90 billion last year.



Marriott International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $414 Mln. vs. $247 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 67.6% -EPS (Q2): $1.08 vs. $0.96 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.5% -Revenue (Q2): $5.80 Bln vs. $3.90 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 48.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.96 - $0.99 Next quarter revenue guidance: $810 - $825 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.06 to $4.18 Full year revenue guidance: $3.245 - $3.305 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX