

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) released a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $6.5 million, or $0.05 per share. This was higher than $3.9 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 13.8% to $394.6 million. This was down from $457.7 million last year.



Manitowoc Company Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.5 Mln. vs. $3.9 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 66.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.05 vs. $0.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 66.7% -Analysts Estimate: -$0.04 -Revenue (Q2): $394.6 Mln vs. $457.7 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -13.8%



