Technavio analysts forecast the global automation market in the textile industryto grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global automation market in the textile industryfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is expected to generate a high demand due to favorable government policies and increasing awareness among textile manufacturers about the benefits of automation. With the help of automation, textile manufacturers can reduce the operational cost and increase the efficiency of the plants.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global automation market in the textile industry:

Technological developments in automation market in textile industry

Increasing demand for control devices and applications

Favorable government policies

Technological developments in automation market in textile industry

There are many technological advances in this market, which have led to improvements in the existing machinery and components. Hence, the demand for automation components like PLC, electric motors, actuators, valves, HMI, and MES systems has increased, and developments within these components have led to increase in efficiency and ease of use.

Bharath Kanniappan, a lead automation research analyst at Technavio, says, "The developments in hardware components will improve the efficiency and reduce the energy consumption. In software applications, major developments will improve the user experience by software updates and compatibility with other machineries. Some vendors in the textile industry have started using robots."

Increasing demand for control devices and applications

As automation in the textile industry is becoming more prominent, control devices are very crucial for the functioning of machinery. It is important to control the functioning of each of the components, such as the speed of motors, valves and actuator movements, and drives. Control devices and applications like PLC, HMI, and MES help in coordinating between each of the departments and help in optimum utilization of resources and time, thereby improving the efficiency of textile manufacturing plants.

The use of analytics is also expected to increase, as this helps in improving the efficiency of the processes within the manufacturing facility; control devices like HMI are prominently used in analytics to collect and analyze the data. The control devices segment is expected to have a CAGR of over 6%, due to the increased demand in the forecast period.

Favorable government policies

Countries like India are major revenue generators for the global textile industry. Due to favorable government policies, there are many investments and developments in the industrial sector, which will have a positive impact. These policies are very beneficial for the industry to grow; automation is the major development in this industry, and these advancements will lead to increase in demand for field, control, and communication devices.

Top vendors:

ABB

Festo

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

