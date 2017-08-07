WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - August 07, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to announce the grand opening celebration of its new Magna branch, located at 8349 West 3500 South. The event will be held on Saturday, August 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be food, prizes, and activities for families to enjoy.

The Magna Branch is managed by Rachelle Pugsley. Rachelle joined Mountain America eight years ago, working her way up through various branch roles as she developed leadership and managerial skills. Opening the branch in Magna opens a new chapter in her credit union career.

"We are excited to offer a convenient location for new and existing members in the Magna area," says Branch Manager Rachelle Pugsley. "My team and I are eager to meet our neighbors and serve this community."

The Magna Branch provides a wide range of financial products and services, including traditional savings, insurance, investments, auto and RV loans and a full array of mortgage loans and services. Mountain America also offers the innovative MyStyle Checkingâ" account with customizable rewards. Being federally chartered, Mountain America provides an additional broad assortment of services, including real estate and business lending.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 680,000 members and $6.7 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, 88 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America -- safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at macu.com.

