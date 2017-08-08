Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal BPO business analytics marketreport. This research report also lists 15 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global BPO business analytics market will grow at a CAGR of nearly 34% during the forecast period.

The global BPO business analytics market will grow at a CAGR of nearly 34% during the forecast period. The market is growing significantly because of the rising use of data analytics by organizations. Enterprises also use such technologies to differentiate themselves, predict market scenarios, and act accordingly. Global IT services firms, such as TCS and Accenture, are providing business analytics services for the enterprises.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the market is competitive and highly fragmented in nature due to the presence of large and small players. The analysts at Technavio expect the competition to intensify as large players are increasing their footprints in the market. The players in the market are making efforts to increase their market shares through M&A.

"Vendors operate their businesses in a highly competitive and dynamic marketplace where macroeconomic factors, such as employment rate, GDP growth rate, inflation, and foreign exchange, play a major role. The revenue of vendors offering BPO solutions to the Americas and EMEA might be affected by the slowdown in macroeconomic factors," says Amrita Choudhury, an industry expert in IT professional services research from Technavio.

Top five BPO business analytics market vendors

Accenture

Accenture BPO provides various analytics solutions by leveraging sophisticated tools for statistical surveying, process optimization, and root-cause analysis. Accenture Analytics aids customers in improving efficiency, reduce costs, and achieve strategic market breakthroughs, essential for them to gain and sustain in the competitive market.

Capgemini

Capgemini has been transforming the business processes in the areas of supply chain management, finance and accounting, customer operations management, and procurement. This experience has extended its Business Process Analytics solutions that deliver enterprise-wide analytics and business insights as a centrally-operated managed service.

Genpact

Genpact is also a global analytics provider that combines data-to-insight as well as insight-to-action processes, aiding the industrialization of analytics through joint analytics and business process design, technology, and transformation.

IBM

IBM BPaaS integrates the deep process industry expertise, cloud-based technology, and analytics-driven insight to create new powerful ways to design, govern, operate, and innovate new business processes for its clients. It also drives targeted outcomes and accelerates execution across business processes in HR, finance, marketing, supply chain, and recruitment.

TCS

TCS offers a wide range of service portfolios such as business process outsourcing, IT infrastructure services, application development and maintenance, assurance services, enterprise solutions, engineering and industrial services, asset leveraged solutions, business intelligence, and consulting.

