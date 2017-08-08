

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Urgent measures should be taken in Venezuela to prevent the situation from deteriorating further, said a UK government spokesman, who also called on the South American country's government to respect democracy and human rights.



'It is a tragedy that so many people have lost their lives in the protests in Venezuela. We are sure that urgent measures must be taken to prevent the situation from worsening,' said the British spokesman.



'The United Kingdom has repeatedly called on [Nicolás] Maduro government to work with the opposition, release political prisoners and show respect for democracy and human rights,' he said.



Last week, in a statement, the British Foreign Office urged its diplomatic staff in Venezuela to leave the country and recommended its citizens not to travel to the interior of the country, unless necessary.



After four months of protests carried out by the opposition to Nicolás Maduro's government in Venezuela, at least 120 people died in violent episodes.



