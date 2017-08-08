

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release June figures for current account and July numbers for bank lending and the eco watchers survey, highlighting a modest day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The current account is expected to show a surplus of 860.5 billion yen, down from 1.653 trillion yen in May. Bank lending is expected to hold steady at 3.3 percent on year.



The eco watchers index for current conditions is expected to show a score of 50.2, up from 50.0 in June. The outlook is pegged at 51.0, up from 50.5.



China will provide July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to jump 18.0 percent on year after gaining 17.2 percent in June. Exports are called higher by 11.0 percent, slowing from 11.3 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of $45.0 billion, up from $42.75 billion a month earlier.



Australia will see July results for the nosiness confidence and conditions indexes from NAB; in June, their scores were +9 and +15, respectively.



Taiwan will release July data for consumer and wholesale prices; In June, they were up 1.0 percent on year and down 1.68 percent on year, respectively.



