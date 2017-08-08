

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a current account surplus of 934.6 billion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.



That beat forecasts for a surplus of 860.5 billion yen following the 1,653.9 billion yen surplus in May.



The trade balance showed a surplus of 518.5 billion yen, shy of expectations for 571.5 billion yen following the 115.1 billion yen deficit in the previous month.



Exports were up 9.0 percent on year to 6.370 trillion yen, while imports jumped an annual 15.1 percent to 5.852 trillion yen.



