

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.3 percent on year, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday - coming in at 516.253 trillion yen.



That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the June reading.



Excluding trusts, bank lending advanced an annual 3.4 percent to 449.217 trillion yen. Forecasts had expected growth to hold steady at 3.3 percent.



Lending from trusts gained 2.7 percent on year to 67.036 trillion yen, slowing from 2.8 percent in the previous month.



Lending from foreign banks gained 0.4 percent to 2.065 trillion yen, slowing dramatically from 9.1 percent a month earlier.



