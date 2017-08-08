

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom were up 0.9 percent on year in July, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday - in line with expectations and slowing from 1.2 percent in June.



Overall retail sales in the UK were up 1.4 percent on year.



For the three months ending in July, like food sales gained 2.3 percent, while non-food sales fell 0.7 percent.



'We can expect food to continue making the running for sales growth for the time being, although driven more by price than volume, with non-food continuing to struggle,' said Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the BRC.



