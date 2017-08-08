

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Monday snapped the three-day slide in which it had fallen almost 30 points or 0.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index rests just beneath the 3,280-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with upward momentum from last week's U.S. jobs report likely capped by a decline in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and flat, while the U.S. bourses were slightly higher - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the insurance companies were capped by weakness from the financials and mixed performances from the properties and oil companies.



For the day, the index advanced 17.38 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 3,279.46 after trading between 3,243.72 and 3,280.10. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 13.80 point or 0.7 percent to end at 1,872.29.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.80 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.50 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China eased 0.18 percent, Vanke slipped 0.57 percent, Gemdale added 0.08 percent, PetroChina gained 0.12 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dropped 0.98 percent, China Life picked up 0.37 percent, Ping An Insurance collected 0.73 percent and Zijin Mining skidded 1.06 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks moved slightly higher on Monday, allowing the Dow to hit a fresh record high close for the ninth straight session.



The NASDAQ climbed 32.21 points or 0.5 percent to 6,383.77, while the Dow added 25.61 points or 0.1 percent to 22,118.42 and the S&P 500 rose 4.08 points or 0.2 percent to 2,480.91.



The modest strength reflected ongoing positive sentiment following last Friday's upbeat monthly jobs report - although the stronger than expected job growth also raised concerns about the outlook for interest rates.



Oil service stocks were substantially lower on Monday, dragging the Philadelphia Oil Service Index down 2.6 percent as crude for September delivery fell $0.19 to $49.39 a barrel.



Closer to home, China will provide July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today.



Imports are expected to jump 18.0 percent on year after gaining 17.2 percent in June. Exports are called higher by 11.0 percent, slowing from 11.3 percent in the previous month. The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of $45.0 billion, up from $42.75 billion a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX