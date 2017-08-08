HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/07/17 -- Artesyn Embedded Technologies today announced a compact new compute and acceleration platform versatile enough for applications ranging from small cell baseband processing, scalable video streaming/encoding, video surveillance and 'bump-in-the-wire' monitoring to industrial computing. The MaxCore™ Micro is a cost-effective, enterprise-class chassis which holds a host server card and contains an additional slot for any PCI Express add-in card. This card can be from Artesyn or customers can use third-party off-the-shelf cards to provide application-specific functionality and create a complete application platform.

While the MaxCore Micro can stand-alone as a complete system, its form factor allows three chassis to be fitted side-by-side in a 19-inch rack. The platform can be deployed in a wide range of environments, from a 19-inch rack to wall-mount. A power budget of 150 watts per slot means it is possible to build a system with as many as 48 Intel® Xeon® D cores per compact chassis, using two dual-processor 12-core add-in cards such as Artesyn's SharpServer™ PCIE-7410 card.

Dan Leih, product manager for Artesyn Embedded Technologies, said: "Working with lead customers, we have developed several use cases for the MaxCore Micro -- ranging from a small cell VRAN digital baseband unit (BBU) to an HEVC video capture and encoder system. This underlines the versatility of this platform, supported by switchless PCIe connectivity between the slots at up to 50 Gbps and the wide availability of off-the-shelf PCIe add-in cards."

