

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corporation (KYO) said that it has acquired 100% ownership of fastener and tool manufacturer SENCO Holdings, Inc., based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The enterprise has been renamed KYOCERA SENCO Industrial Tools, Inc.



SENCO, established in 1948, is a leader in creating fasteners and power fastening tools for residential, commercial, manufacturing and construction applications.



With the acquisition of SENCO, Kyocera plans to increase its sales of fastening tools and fasteners to 40 billion yen or about USD361 million by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021.



