

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the biotech stocks that made their way onto the Day's Gainers & Losers' list of August 7, 2017.



GAINERS



1. Myokardia Inc. (MYOK)



Gained 83.38% to close Monday's (Aug.7) trading at $31.45.



News: The Company reported positive topline data from the first patient cohort of its phase II study of Mavacamten in symptomatic, obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patients, dubbed PIONEER-HCM.



The first patient cohort of the study met the primary endpoint of change in post-exercise peak left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) gradient from baseline to week 12 as well as key secondary endpoints, including peak oxygen consumption (peak VO2). MyoKardia is planning to initiate a pivotal study of Mavacamten, dubbed EXPLORER-HCM, by the end of this year.



When we alerted our premium subscribers to MYOK on April 5, 2017, the stock was trading around $12.50.



2. NxStage Medical Inc. (NXTM)



Gained 28.22% to close Monday's trading at $29.67.



News: The Company is all set to be acquired by Fresenius Medical Care for $30.00 per common share, in a transaction valued at approximately $2.0 billion.



The acquisition enables Fresenius Medical Care to further leverage its manufacturing, supply chain and marketing competencies across the dialysis products, services and care coordination businesses in a less labor- and capital-intensive care setting. The deal is expected to close in 2018.



3. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)



Gained 12.79% to close Monday's trading at $2.39.



News: No news



Near-term catalysts:



-- Top-line data from phase II trial of Ganaxolone in children with CDKL5 genetic disorder are expected to be reported this quarter. -- A phase II study of Ganaxolone IV in women diagnosed with severe postpartum depression, dubbed Magnolia study, is underway - with data expected in the second half of this year. -- A phase II study of Ganaxolone capsules in women with moderate postpartum depression, dubbed Amaryllis Study, is expected to be initiated later this year. -- A phase II study of Ganaxolone in patients with Status Epilepticus is also planned for initiation later this year.



4. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)



Gained 11.47% to close Monday's trading at $4.47.



News: No news



Recent event:



On August 3, 2017, Pacific Biosciences and Novogene Corp. inked a new agreement, under which, Novogene will purchase 10 more Sequel Systems for DNA sequencing services.



Novogene purchased 10 Sequel Systems from Pacific Biosciences in January of this year.



5. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)



Gained 10.87% to close Monday's trading at $2.04.



News: No news



Recent event:



On August 3, 2017, the Company reported fiscal 2017 third quarter results.



The net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2017 narrowed to $5.3 million or $0.07 per share from $19.4 million or $0.32 per share in the comparable year-ago period.



Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2017 rose to $9.4 million from $40 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2016. This increase is driven by the upfront payments received from collaboration agreements with Amgen, and these payments will be recognized as revenue over the next several quarters, the Company noted.



The Company had cash of $75.1 million at June 30, 2017.



6. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK)



Gained 10.51% to close Monday's trading at $21.55.



News: No news



Recent event:



On August 2, 2017, the Company reported second quarter 2017 financial results and provided clinical update.



The net loss shrunk to $18.2 million or $0.66 per share in Q2, 2017 on revenue of $7.5 million. This compared with a net loss of $30.3 million or $1.69 per share and nil revenue in the year-ago quarter.



Rolling submission of NDA for Omadacycline, the Company's oral investigational antibiotic, is expected to begin in December 2017. Omadacycline is being developed for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).



NDA submission completion expected in the first quarter of 2018.



7. Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)



Gained 9.09% to close Monday's trading at $18.61.



News: The gene editing company is expected to provide a corporate update and results for the second quarter of 2017 on Wednesday, August 9th, 2017.



LOSERS



1. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE)



Lost 55.71% to close Monday's trading at $6.61.



News: The Company's phase II study of ZYN002 cannabidiol (CBD) gel in adult epilepsy patients with refractory focal seizures, dubbed STAR 1, did not meet the primary endpoint.



ZYN002 cannabidiol (CBD) gel did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction of focal seizures during the treatment period compared to placebo.



Near-term catalysts:



-- Top line data from a phase II study of ZYN002 CBD gel for the treatment of osteoarthritis, dubbed STOP, are expected to be reported soon. -- Top line data from a phase II trial of ZYN002 CBD Gel in pediatric Fragile X Syndrome patients, called FAB-C, are expected to be released in September.



2. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (GEMP)



Lost 46.78% to close Monday's trading at $9.93.



News: The Company reported top-line results from phase 2b trial of Gemcabene in hypercholesterolemia patients, dubbed ROYAL-1.



In ROYAL-1, Gemcabene met the primary endpoint and demonstrated a statistically significant lowering in LDL-C, but the magnitude of LDL-C lowering was less than observed in certain prior studies of Gemcabene.



Near-term catalysts:



-- Top-line results from phase 2b trial of Gemcabene in subjects with severe hypertriglyceridemia, dubbed INDIGO-1, are targeted for the first quarter of 2018 based on current pace of enrollment. -- Initiate phase 2 clinical development program of Gemcabene in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, known as AZURE-1, in the second half of 2017 with top-line results targeted for second half of 2018.



3. Fluidigm Corp. (FLDM)



Lost 13.97% to close Monday's trading at $2.71.



News: No news



Recent event:



On August 3, 2017, the Company reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017.



Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2017 slightly narrowed to $9.0 million or $0.31 per share from $9.9 million or $0.34 per share for the second quarter of 2016. Revenue for the recent second quarter declined 15% to $23.9 million from $28.2 million in the second quarter of 2016.



4. Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA)



Lost 8.63% to close Monday's trading at $14.93.



News: No news



Near-term catalysts:



-- End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA in the third quarter of 2017 to finalize pivotal program for I.V CR845 for the treatment of chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP) in hemodialysis patients; initiation of a Phase 3 pivotal trial expected in the fourth quarter of 2017. -- Initiation of a Phase 1 trial of Oral CR845 in CKD-aP non-hemodialysis patients expected in fourth quarter of 2017. -- Investigational New Drug application submission for Oral CR845 in patients with chronic liver disease-associated pruritus expected in the fourth quarter of 2017. -- Completion of enrollment for CLIN-3001, the Company's ongoing adaptive pivotal Phase 3 trial of I.V. CR845 for the treatment of acute postoperative pain, expected in the fourth quarter of 2017.



5. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)



Lost 6.94% to close Monday's trading at $3.35.



News: No news



Near-term catalyst:



The Company is slated to release its second quarter 2017 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 10, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX