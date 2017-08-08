

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are lower on Tuesday with some of the markets reversing early gains as investors digested the release of China's trade data for the month of July, with the export and import figures falling short of analysts' expectations.



The Australian market slipped into negative territory after opening higher following the modest gains overnight on Wall Street. Gains by mining stocks were more than offset by weakness in banking and oil stocks.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 45.70 points or 0.79 percent to 5,727.90, after rising to a high of 5,792.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 43.30 points or 0.74 percent to 5,781.20.



In the banking sector, ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are declining in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.8 percent.



Commonwealth Bank said that short-term incentives for its CEO Ian Narev and his group executives will be cut to zero, amid allegations that the bank breached anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws. The bank's shares are losing almost 1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are down almost 1 percent each, while Santos is losing more than 1 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals are up almost 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is adding more than 1 percent after iron ore prices surged.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is adding 0.2 percent and Evolution Mining is rising 0.3 percent.



Transurban reported a full-year profit that more than doubled from last year on higher revenue. However, the toll road operator's shares are declining almost 3 percent.



James Hardie's first-quarter profit fell 34 percent, partly reflecting higher production costs that offset an increase in sales. The building materials supplier's shares are lower by almost 4 percent.



In economic news, Australia will see July results for the business confidence and conditions indexes from NAB today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower on Tuesday against the U.S. dollar. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7912, down from US$0.7924 on Monday.



The Japanese market is modestly lower, erasing early gains despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 60.93 points or 0.30 percent to 19,994.96, after touching a high of 20,076.80 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are losing almost 1 percent each, while Sony is advancing more than 1 percent and Canon is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Honda is declining 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down 0.6 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing 0.5 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising almost 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum Exploration is down almost 2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Japan Steel Works is rising more than 18 percent, GS Yuasa is gaining more than 11 percent and Maruha Nichiro is advancing more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, Toho Zinc is losing almost 8 percent and Taiyo Yuden is down more than 5 percent.



Pioneer Corp.'s shares are also declining more than 5 percent after the car electronics maker reported a loss for the first quarter and lowered its full-year sales outlook.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a current account surplus of 934.6 billion yen in June. That beat forecasts for a surplus of 860.5 billion yen following the 1,653.9 billion yen surplus in May.



Exports were up 9.0 percent on year to 6.370 trillion yen, while imports jumped an annual 15.1 percent to 5.852 trillion yen.



The Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.3 percent on year, coming in at 516.253 trillion yen. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the June reading.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 110 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all lower. Bucking the trend, Indonesia is modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Monday, with the Dow climbing to a new record closing high for the ninth consecutive session, partly reflecting ongoing positive sentiment following last Friday's upbeat monthly jobs report.



While the Nasdaq climbed 32.21 points or 0.5 percent to 6,383.77, the Dow edged up 25.61 points or 0.1 percent to 22,118.42 and the S&P 500 rose 4.08 points or 0.2 percent to 2,480.91.



The major European markets turned in a mixed performance on Monday. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures fell on Monday after a recovery in output at Libya's largest oil field and as oil exporters met to discuss a deal to limit output. WTI crude for September delivery slipped $0.19 to $49.39 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX