TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) reported that its net income attributable to the company for the first-quarter was 706 million yen, up 33.4% from 529 million yen in the same quarter last year.



Operating income was 1.124 billion yen, up 34.4% from the prior year.



Total revenues were 40.964 billion yen, up 13.2% from last year.



