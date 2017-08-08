

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google fired the employee who wrote an internal memo suggesting men are better suited for tech jobs than women, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The employee's firing followed an email earlier in the day from Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai to the company's employees, saying that the memo writer violated company policy. Google parent Alphabet Inc. hasn't named the employee, the reports said.



Last week, a Google engineer published an internal memo that criticized Google's efforts to increase diversity at the company, arguing the program discriminated against some employees.



The employee also said that men were generally better at engineering jobs than women and that a liberal bias among executives and many employees makes it difficult to discuss the issue at Google.



The memo went viral inside the company and was publicly criticized online by Google employees. Google's diversity chief also criticized the memo in a note to employees on Saturday night.



