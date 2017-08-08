

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vacation exchange company RCI, part of Wyndham Worldwide (WYN), announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with vacation group Beneficium to acquire DAE Global Pty Ltd. The companies did not reveal the terms of the deal.



DAE is the operator of Dial An Exchange, a timeshare exchange company headquartered in Australia, and @Work International, a software company also based in Australia.



The deal is subject to customary conditions precedent, including receipt of applicable regulatory approval.



Following the completion of the acquisition, DAE's offices in Australia, New Zealand, US and Egypt will become part of RCI.



DAE, which has established a strong loyal consumer base, will continue to run as an independent brand and be marketed separately from RCI. DAE will continue to be led by co-founder Francis Taylor as managing director while Peter Vanderhorst will continue to serve as managing director and lead @Work.



RCI expects the deal to complement its existing business, broaden its appeal to a new base of travelers and strengthen its position as a major within the global alternative holiday accommodation sector.



