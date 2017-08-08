Jamie Redknapp Signs for Football Survivor

LONDON, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Football Survivor, the one-pick football survival game, is gearing up for a great second season, with some pretty special announcements.

Football Survivor is delighted to announce the signing of Jamie Redknapp as their new brand ambassador. Jamie said he was "thrilled to be joining the Football Survivor team ahead of the new season." CEO James Ritchie said "Jamie Redknapp is both a legendary pundit and footballer who can really take our game to the next level ahead of the new season."

Redknapp will be hosting their new game, Super Survivor, a game that challenges players to pick the results from all 10 Premier League fixtures. "I'll be hosting Super Survivor leagues all this season - so if you think you have what it takes to beat a pro, now's your chance to prove it!" said Jamie ahead of his first gameweek which kicks off this Friday.

To coincide with their top celebrity signing, Football Survivor have also announced the launch of a new fundraising campaign on Seedrs later this month with the plan of supporting different football leagues as well as expanding the game into other sports, such as the NFL, Rugby League and Twenty20 Cricket.

About Football Survivor

Football Survivor is the fantasy football game for people who don't have time to play fantasy football. Instead of drafting a whole team for the season, you simply pick 1 winning team each week to survive from one week to the next. Play in leagues against your mates or the whole Football Survivor community for a chance to win big prizes.

And, for the players who like to contain the thrill to a single gameweek, Jamie's Super Survivor game will appeal as it starts and ends over a weekend. Jamie will not only be hosting the Super Survivor games each week, but he'll be joining in too. So the whole Football Survivor community will have their chance to beat (or not) a real pro. It promises to be a very exciting season for anyone who wants to get involved. CEO James Ritchie commented 'We understand the thrill of betting against your mates when watching the football and we're excited to be able to help facilitate in the banter. And anyone who can beat their mates as well as Jamie is a true Football Survivor.'

