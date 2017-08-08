Rapha Strengthens Leadership Position and Growth Ambitions With Investment From RZC

LONDON, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cycling lifestyle brand Rapha is delighted to announce that US-based RZC Investments is now the majority shareholder in the business. Rapha has been owned since launch by Simon Mottram and a group of founder shareholders, including lead investor, Active Partners.

Rapha has always had bold ambitions to elevate the sport of cycling and drive participation at all levels. Since it launched in 2004, the brand has introduced new levels of quality, style and performance to cycling apparel and accessories, underpinned by its four-year sponsorship of Team Sky. As well as transforming the design of cycling products, Rapha has also brought a highly engaging and successful direct to consumer business model to the cycling world. Rapha has pioneered new approaches to content and marketing and to omni-channel retail and customer engagement through the Rapha Clubhouses in key cities, the global Rapha Cycling Club (RCC), the in-house Rapha Travel business, and global Rapha events series.

Rapha has expanded rapidly overseas, now selling through 20 local websites, shipping to over 100 countries and operating 17 Clubhouses in major cities around the world, with seven new clubhouses opening by the end of this year alone. The business has grown by more than 25% every year, has been profitable since 2009 and now has more than 200,000 active customers and 450 employees.

RZC Investments is backing Rapha founder Simon Mottram and his leadership team to deliver the next phase of their strategy. The acquisition will allow Rapha to roll out its Clubhouse network, Membership club and range of products and services, expand its reach globally and strengthen its leadership position in cycling. Simon Mottram will remain as Chief Executive and has retained a significant part of his stake in the business.

Simon Mottram, founder and chief executive of Rapha, said:

"This is an exciting day for Rapha. It heralds the start of the next stage of our journey and is testament to the growth and potential that people see in Rapha and in cycling. The arrival of RZC Investments as a shareholder means we can pursue our mission to elevate cycling as a global sport and recruit more participants by engaging them and enabling them to ride with us at all levels. Support from RZC Investments will allow us to further expand our active global community of cyclists, develop even better and more innovative products and services to enhance cyclists' lives and inspire many more people to take up the World's greatest sport."

Steuart Walton, co-founder of RZC Investments, commented:

"Rapha represents the very best in the world of cycling. Our investment demonstrates our enthusiasm for its quality products, amazing community of cyclists and customers and its strong future. Rapha's strategic vision has set the company on a path of tremendous growth and opportunity. We're excited to be part of this next chapter by bringing the best sport in the world to more people in more ways and places."

About Rapha

Rapha was established in 2004 to bring more style and performance to cycling clothing. It now provides products for every road cyclist, from urban commuters to world class professional teams and continues to push the boundaries of innovation in cycling apparel and accessories. Alongside this, Rapha has cultivated a global community of passionate cyclists who come together as members of the Rapha Cycling Club (RCC), the largest club of its kind in the world. Rapha's direct to consumer model and unique brand values come to life in its numerous rides and events around the world, its Rapha Travel offering and in the global network of Clubhouses that combine retail, a cafe and cycling culture under the same roof.

About RZC Investments

RZC Investments is a direct investment firm with cycling-related investments that include Allied Cycle Works, manufacturer of premium American-made carbon fiber bicycles. Founded by Steuart Walton and Tom Walton, with RZC partner Jared Faciszewski, the firm is focused on providing long-term, differentiated capital to high growth businesses.

About Active Partners

Active Partners is a London based investment firm with a focus on the consumer sector. Founded by the three principals a decade ago, the partnership has more than £100m under management and is currently raising a third fund. The firm's strategy is to work with exceptional entrepreneurs to build exceptional brands, to develop lasting relationships, to share ambition and to bring deep operational experience to high growth consumer companies. Other investments include Soho House, Leon, Honest Burgers, Caravan, The Fold and Finisterre amongst others.

