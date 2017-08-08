

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer price inflation accelerated slightly in July, after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 1.3 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 1.1 percent increase in June. The measure has been rising since August 2016.



Utility costs grew 0.42 percent annually in July and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages went up by 0.38 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.1 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP rose at a faster pace of 1.5 percent annually in July, following a 1.0 percent gain in the prior month. Economists had expected the inflation to rise to 1.1 percent.



