

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The euro rose to a 4-day high of 1.1824 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1794.



Against the pound, the Swiss franc and the yen, the euro advanced to 0.9059, 1.1498 and 130.82 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.9049, 1.1478 and 130.57, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.19 against the greenback, 0.91 against the pound, 1.16 against the franc and 132.00 against the yen.



