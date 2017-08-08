The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 08.08.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 08.08.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 68U XFRA GB00BF2P1260 SILVER BEAR RES LS-,001 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA BKPE XFRA US7242494042 PIRAEUS NEW ADR 2 EO -,30 EQ00 EQU EUR N