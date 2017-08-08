

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Mail and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter consolidated net profit after non-controlling interests increased 11.3% to 602 million euros from prior year's 541 million euros. Basic earnings per share grew to 0.50 euro from 0.45 euro in 2016.



Operating profit climbed 11.8% from last year to 841 million euros.



Group revenue increased 4.4% to 14.81 billion euros in the second quarter from last year's 14.19 billion euros. The international parcel and eCommerce business and the global Express business mainly attributed to the growth, the company said.



Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group, said, 'We are very satisfied with both the second quarter and the entire first half of the year. Our company is growing in all areas and steadily increasing earnings. Our good results so far this year demonstrate that we are right on track to achieve our EBIT targets for full-year 2017. We also remain optimistic about the coming years.'



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company continues to forecast an increase in EBIT to around 3.75 billion euros. Deutsche Post DHL Group is also maintaining its forecast of an average increase in operating profit of more than 8% annually (CAGR) during the period from 2013 to 2020.



