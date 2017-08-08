

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc fell to 1.1498 against the euro and 1.2699 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.1478 and 1.2685, respectively.



Against the yen, the franc dropped to 144.46 from yesterday's closing value of 144.31.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.15 against the euro, 1.29 against the pound and 147.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX