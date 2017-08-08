Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2017-08-08 / 07:00 *Deutsche Post DHL Group posts strong growth in revenue and EBIT in the second quarter* *- Group revenue increases by 4.4% to EUR 14.8 billion in the second quarter* *- Operating profit up by 11.8% to EUR 841 million* *- Forecast for full-year 2017 confirmed: EBIT expected to increase to about EUR 3.75 billion* *- CEO Frank Appel: "We are generating profitable growth and are right on track to meet our targets" * *Bonn, August 8, 2017*: Deutsche Post DHL Group, the world's leading mail and logistics company, increased revenue and operating profit significantly in the second quarter of 2017_. _Group revenue increased by EUR 623 million to EUR 14.8 billion, with the international parcel and eCommerce business and the global Express business in particular driving this strong growth. With EBIT of EUR 841 million, Deutsche Post DHL Group recorded the strongest second quarter in its history, and the seventh consecutive quarter in which the company has posted an all-time quarterly high. "We are very satisfied with both the second quarter and the entire first half of the year. Our company is growing in all areas and steadily increasing earnings," said Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group. "Our good results so far this year demonstrate that we are right on track to achieve our EBIT targets for full-year 2017. We also remain optimistic about the coming years. All of our divisions, thanks to their focus on fast-growing markets such as global e-commerce, are optimally positioned for long-term growth," added Appel. *Outlook: Earnings targets confirmed for 2017 and beyond* Following the successful first six months, the Group continues to forecast an increase in EBIT to around EUR 3.75 billion for full-year *2017*. Deutsche Post DHL Group is also maintaining its forecast of an average increase in operating profit of more than 8% annually (CAGR) during the period from 2013 to *2020*. *Second quarter of 2017: Group EBIT grows at double digit rate* Group revenue grew by 4.4% to EUR 14.8 billion in the second quarter. The company's operating profit increased by 11.8% to EUR 841 million. The improvement in the Group's profitability was driven largely by the Express (+12.2%) and Supply Chain (+21.6%) divisions, both of which achieved significant double-digit growth in operating profit. Consolidated net profit after non-controlling interests increased by 11.3% to EUR 602 million against the prior-year level (2016: EUR 541 million) thanks to the increase in operating profit. Basic earnings per share saw a corresponding increase, rising from EUR 0.45 in 2016 to EUR 0.50 in 2017. *Capital expenditure and cash flow: Group further strengthens foundation for long-term growth* Deutsche Post DHL Group invested EUR 351 million in the second quarter of 2017 (2016: EUR 456 million). Investments continued to focus on positioning the Group for future profitable growth in all four divisions. For example, the Group made further progress in extending its domestic and international parcel infrastructure in addition to investing in the production of its StreetScooter electric vehicle. In the Express division, global and regional hubs were upgraded and the aircraft fleet modernized and expanded. The Group continues to plan for full-year capital expenditure of approximately EUR 2.3 billion (2016: EUR 2.1 billion). Operating cash flow was EUR 726 million in the second quarter (2016: EUR -161 million), while free cash flow was EUR 385 million (2016: EUR -600 million). The respective prior-year figures were significantly impacted by an outflow of EUR 1 billion to fund pension obligations. *Post - eCommerce - Parcel: Continued strong performance in the international parcel business* Revenue in the Post - eCommerce - Parcel (PeP) division rose by 4.8% to EUR 4.3 billion in the second quarter. The division's positive performance was primarily attributable to growth in volumes and revenue in the eCommerce - Parcel business unit, with revenue increasing by 13.6% to EUR 2.0 billion. Parcel Europe (+61.5%) and eCommerce (+15.1%) were the main drivers behind this growth. A key positive factor behind the strong increase in revenue at Parcel Europe was the inclusion of the UK Mail business in the unit's consolidated results after successful completion of the British company's acquisition in December. UK Mail generated revenue of EUR 127 million in the second quarter. Organically, revenue at Parcel Europe increased by 21.2%. The positive development of the eCommerce - Parcel business unit shows once again how Deutsche Post DHL Group continues to benefit from its successful positioning as market and innovation leader in the high-growth e-commerce segment. In the Post business unit, revenue saw a slight decrease of 1.8% to EUR 2.3 billion due to structural volume declines, mainly in the area of Mail Communication. EBIT in the PeP division improved by 4.0% to EUR 259 million in the second quarter. Contributing to the increase in particular were growth in the German Parcel business, the normalization of the decline in letter volumes and disciplined cost management, while earnings growth was held back by further investments in the international parcel network and eCommerce business. *Express: Success story continues with new record margin* The upward revenue and earnings trend that has been maintained for years in the Express division continued in the second quarter. Revenue rose by 8.7% on the prior year to EUR 3.8 billion. This dynamic performance was driven once again by solid growth in the international time-definite (TDI) delivery business, where daily volumes rose by 8.5% year-on-year in the second quarter, supported by successful yield management. The division's EBIT increased by 12.2% to EUR 469 million. In addition to continuous improvements in the network, strong growth in TDI was responsible for the significant increase in profitability. The increase is also reflected in the operating margin, which improved to a record level of 12.5% (2016: 12.1%). *Global Forwarding, Freight: Continued volume growth in air and ocean freight* Revenue in the Global Forwarding, Freight division rose by 5.5% to EUR 3.6 billion in the second quarter of 2017. In line with the dynamic market trend, the division registered significant growth in revenue and volumes in both the air freight and ocean freight businesses. The division has not been able to immediately pass on the higher freight rates that have accompanied the market growth to customers in the form of higher prices. As a result, its gross profit declined slightly, as expected. Operating profit was at the prior-year level at EUR 67 million in the second quarter (2016: EUR 69 million). This shows that the earnings situation in the division continues to stabilize. *Supply Chain: Optimization program showing positive effects * Revenue in the Supply Chain division came in at EUR 3.52 billion in the second quarter, or approximately at the prior-year level (2016: EUR 3.54 billion). Negative currency effects were partially offset by the positive business development in the Asia Pacific region, in particular. Supply Chain continued to generate additional new business. The division concluded additional contracts with a total volume of EUR 288 million with both new and existing customers during the second quarter. Operating profit rose by 21.6% to EUR 124 million. Adjusted for restructuring costs of EUR 16 million reported in the prior-year figure, EBIT improved by 5.1%. The increase reflects in particular the positive impact of successful implementation of the optimization program at Supply Chain. *First half: Revenue and earnings grow by 6%* Group revenue was up by 5.8% to EUR 29.7 billion in the first half of 2017 (2016: EUR 28.1 billion). All four divisions contributed to the increase. Operating profit advanced by EUR 101 million to EUR 1.7 billion. Consolidated net profit after non-controlling interests improved to EUR 1.24 billion in the first six months of the year (2016: EUR 1.18 billion). Basic earnings per share increased to EUR 1.02 in line with the increase in net profit (2016: EUR 0.98). Free cash flow improved to EUR -45 million in the first half (2016: EUR -1.3 billion). FCF also registered a substantial increase after adjusting for the outflow of EUR 1 billion in the prior-year figure which related to the funding of pension obligations. *- End -* *Note to editors*: An interview with CFO Melanie Kreis can be found at www.dpdhl.com [1]. The Group's investor webcast will be streamed from 2 p.m. on our website. *Media contact * Deutsche Post DHL Group Media Relations Christina Neuffer/Dan McGrath Phone: +49 228 182-9944 E-mail: pressestelle@dpdhl.com On the Internet: www.dpdhl.com/press [2] Follow us: www.twitter.com/DeutschePostDHL [3] *Deutsche Post DHL Group* is the world's leading mail and logistics company. The Group connects people and markets and is an enabler of global trade. It aspires to be the first choice for customers, employees and investors worldwide. The Group contributes to the world through responsible business practices, corporate citizenship and environmental activities. By the year 2050, Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero emissions logistics. Deutsche Post DHL Group is home to two strong brands: Deutsche Post is Europe's leading postal service provider. DHL offers a comprehensive range of international express, freight transport, and supply chain management services, as well as e-commerce logistics solutions. Deutsche Post DHL Group employs approximately 510,000 people in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. The Group generated revenues of more than 57 billion Euros in 2016. *Die* *Post für Deutschland. The logistics company for the world.* *Group financial highlights for the second quarter of 201**7*

