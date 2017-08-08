Jungheinrich Raises Forecast for the 2017 Financial Year

HAMBURG, Germany, August 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

First half-year: net sales +14 per cent, value of incoming orders +8 per cent and units +12 per cent

Orders on hand at the end of June: +16 per cent on the end of 2016

Forecast raised for incoming orders and net sales, EBIT expectations at the upper end of the forecast range

The Jungheinrich Group is looking back on a strong first half-year for 2017. In comparison with the previous-year period, key performance indicators again point towards significant growth. As a result of the positive development, the Board of Management has raised its forecast for the current financial year with regards to incoming orders and net sales, and has substantiated its EBIT expectations at the upper end of the forecast range.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542769/Jungheinrich_AG_Hans_Georg_Frey.jpg )



Hans-Georg Frey, Chairman of the Board of Management of Jungheinrich AG: "We are seeing positive results at the end of the first half of 2017. The new truck business is a significant driver for this increase in net sales, growing by a strong 22 per cent. Production exceeded the previous year's value by 12 per cent. At 57,600 units, this is a new record for Jungheinrich. Because of this positive development and the good order situation, we have raised our forecast for the 2017 financial year. Incoming orders should be between €3.45 billion and €3.55 billion. The consolidated net sales should be somewhere between €3.35 billion and €3.45 billion. EBIT for the current year will, according to our estimations, be at the upper end of the range between €250 million and €260 million. With an order range of more than four months and the current dynamic market, particularly in Europe, we are looking forward to a positive second half of the year."

Key figures at a glance

Q2 Q2 Change H1 H2 Change 2017 2016 in % 2017 2016 in % Incoming orders (millions EUR) 881 871 1.1 1,750 1,626 7.6 Incoming orders (units) 32,300 29,200 10.6 63,300 56,700 11.6 Production (units) 28,500 27,500 3.6 57,600 51,500 11.8 Net sales (millions EUR) 843 764 10.3 1,634 1,431 14.2 EBIT (millions EUR)1) 67.3 64.4 4.5 123.7 110.2 12.3 EBIT ROS (per cent)1) 8.0 8.4 --- 7.6 7.7 --- EBT (millions EUR)1) 63.8 60.4 5.6 116.6 100.6 15.9 EBT ROS (per cent)1) 7.6 7.9 --- 7.1 7.0 --- Net income (millions EUR)1) 45.9 44.0 4.3 83.9 72.3 16.0 R&D expenditures (millions EUR) n.a. n.a. --- 35.5 29.2 21.6 Capital expenditures (millions EUR)2) n.a. n.a. --- 27.6 23.8 16.0 Employees (FTE 3), 06/30) 15,487 14,432 7.3

Comparative figures for 2016 have been adjusted in line with IFRS 3 due to the classification and valuation of customer leases as part of the final purchase price allocation for NTP Forklifts Australia (NTP) acquired in November 2015 . Tangible and intangible assets without capitalised development expenditure FTE = full-time equivalents

Further information and details on market performance and business growth in the first half of 2017 can be found in the interim report http://www.jungheinrich.de

Established in 1953, Jungheinrich ranks among the world's leading intralogistics companies. Drawing on a coordinated portfolio of material handling equipment, logistics systems and services, Jungheinrich offers its customers comprehensive solutions from a one-stop shop. Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, the Group has a global presence in 36 countries via direct sales companies and in over 70 additional countries through partner firms. Jungheinrich employs more than 15,000 people around the globe and achieved €3.1 billion consolidated net sales in 2016. The Jungheinrich share is included in the MDAX.

