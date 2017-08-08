PANDORA invites institutional investors, equity analysts and media to join PANDORA's Capital Markets Day on 13 December 2017. The event will give a strategic update and a review of key business areas and will be hosted by PANDORA executive management and other members of the Management Board.



The day will start at 10:30 AM CET and is planned to end at 5:30 PM. The event will take place at Mogens Dahl Koncertsal, Snorregade 22, 2300 Copenhagen. Following the presentations, participants are invited to attend a dinner hosted by PANDORA presenters.



A detailed agenda will be distributed in the weeks leading up to the day.



For registration please contact IR Coordinator Louise Gylling Jørgensen on logj@pandora.net.



ABOUT PANDORA PANDORA designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. PANDORA jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries on six continents through around 7,700 points of sale, including more than 2,200 concept stores.



Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, PANDORA employs more than 22,300 people worldwide of whom around 13,200 are located in Thailand, where the Company manufactures its jewellery. PANDORA is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange in Denmark. In 2016, PANDORA's total revenue was DKK 20.3 billion (approximately EUR 2.7 billion).



CONTACT For more information, please contact:



INVESTOR RELATIONS MEDIA RELATIONS Magnus Thorstholm Jensen Martin Kjærsgaard Nielsen Vice President, Head of Investor Relations Head of Media Relations +45 7219 5739 +45 5077 5271 mtje@pandora.net mnie@pandora.net Brian Granberg Investor Relations Officer +45 7219 5344 brgr@pandora.net



