

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to a 4-day low of 1.1824 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1794.



Against the pound, the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback dropped to 1.3053, 1.2699 and 144.46 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3033, 1.2685 and 144.31, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.19 against the euro, 1.32 against the pound, 1.29 against the franc and 147.00 against the yen.



