

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German conventional-energy company Uniper SE has raised the lower end of its outlook for fiscal 2017 adjusted EBIT and also decided to increase its guidance for the full-year dividend growth.



Uniper revised its fiscal 2017 outlook for adjusted EBIT to a range of 1.0 billion euros to 1.2 billion euros from the prior range of 0.9 billion euros to 1.2 billion euros.



The company has increased its guidance for 2017 dividend growth based on the unchanged dividend policy to 25 percent growth compared to the dividend paid for fiscal 2016, from the company's previous guidance of 15 percent, i.e. to a total dividend amount of 250 million euros.



