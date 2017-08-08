AS Pro Kapital Grupp announces the change in financial calendar of 2017 published on 27.12.2016.



2016 Q2 unaudited results will be published on 14.08.2017 (previously announced date of publication was 25.08.2017).



Other dates of financial calendar published on 27.12.2016 remain unchanged. Amended financial calendar of 2017 is as follows:



EVENT TIME



2016 Q4 and 2016 annual unaudited results 23.02.2017



2016 annual audited results 21.04.2017



2017 Q1 unaudited results 24.05.2017



2017 Q2 unaudited results 14.08.2017



2017 Q3 unaudited results 23.11.2017



Allan Remmelkoor Member of the Management Board Tel.: +372 6144 920 Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee