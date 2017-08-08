

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to issue Swiss unemployment data for July in the pre-European session on Tuesday at 1:45 am ET. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 3.2 percent in July.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc fell against the yen, it held steady against the euro, the pound and the U.S. dollar.



As of 1:40 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.1489 against the euro, 1.2691 against the pound, 0.9728 against the U.S. dollar and 113.64 against the yen.



