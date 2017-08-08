TMS PV MODULES AND SOLAR SYSTEMS, S.L (www.tamesol.com), the company that produces TM-Series solar photovoltaic modules and has an extensive experience of more than 12 years in the industry, has signed an exclusive partner agreement in Turkey with the company AREVO ENERJI SANAYI VE TICARET A.S. (www.arevo.com.tr). The agreement has been sealed in the country with several projects that add up to 37 MW (approximately 130,000 units). AREVO will be the company responsible for the import of Tamesol's solar modules in the destination ports of Mersin, Istanbul and Izmir.

Turkey is one of the European countries that has strong anti-dumping security measures in place for panels coming from China, and that's exactly the reason why we've been selected as the main alternative in the country. Our supply chain in Vietnam and the continuous negotiations with the Turkish government have allowed Tamesol to become one of the solar photovoltaic suppliers with better future prospects in Turkey.

TAMESOL and AREVO are currently negotiating other projects in the country and hope to be able to reach 80 Megawatts of installed capacity for the remainder of this year, and get that number up to 180 Megawatts (180,000 units) for 2018. A total area of 900 soccer fields covered with solar panels and more than 250,000 tons of CO2 per year are the numbers the different projects combine for.

Without a doubt, this is great news for the company, which finds itself in a growing phase after becoming in 2016 a part of the SOLAR INTERNATIONAL GROUP, L.T.D. (www.isg.solar) holding based in London and with branches in Spain.

Turkey becomes then a member of the long list of countries TAMESOL has been a supplier of solar photovoltaic panels in, and TAMESOL becomes the Spanish manufacturer with the greatest international presence.

