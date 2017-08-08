

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German conventional-energy company Uniper SE reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the first-half of 2017 totaled 967 million euros compared to a loss of 3.87 billion euros in the prior year.



The significant improvement in net income in the first half of 2017 reflected the non-recurrence of the substantial impairment charges Uniper had to record on its generation and storage business in Europe in 2016. In addition, the marking to market of Uniper's commodity derivatives as of reporting date for the first half of 2017 resulted in a positive earnings effect of 446 million euros.



Uniper generated adjusted EBIT of 0.9 billion euros in the first half of the 2017 financial year. The year-on-year decline of roughly 0.2 billion euros results primarily from the non-recurrence of substantial one-off items recorded in 2016. Uniper's first-half operating earnings benefited primarily from its International Power segment, which, among other positive factors, received the remaining insurance payment for the fire at Berezovskaya 3 power plant in Russia.



Adjusted funds from operations for the first half of 2017 totaled 678 million euros, compared to negative 41 million euros in the prior year. This was also due to the absence of the utilization of provisions in 2016 conjunction with the conclusion of price negotiations with Gazprom on long-term gas procurement contracts.



Uniper sales grew to 37.31 billion euros from 33.33 billion euros in the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX