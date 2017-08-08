

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy decreased unexpectedly in July, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Tuesday.



The current index of Economy Watchers' survey dropped to 49.7 in July from 50.0 in June, which was the highest score since December 2015.



Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to improve slightly to 50.2.



Any reading above 50 indicates optimism and a score below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index also fell to 50.3 in July from 50.5 in the preceding month.



