

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 2-1/2-month low of 1.6065 against the euro and nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 81.31 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6019 and 81.52, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi dropped to 0.7351 from yesterday's closing value of 0.7363.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.63 against the euro, 80.00 against the yen and 0.72 against the greenback.



