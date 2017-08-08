

CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Mylan Pharmaceuticals Private Limited, a subsidiary of Mylan N.V. (MYL), said it has received marketing authorization from the Drug Controller General of India or DCGI for its antiretroviral or ARV drug Avonza (TLE400).



Avonza is a fixed-dose combination comprised of Efavirenz, Lamivudine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets, 400 mg/300 mg/300 mg, recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) as an alternative first-line regimen for people being treated for HIV/AIDS.



In April 2017, the Health Ministry in India launched the Test and Treat Policy for HIV; anyone testing positive for HIV will get antiretroviral therapy irrespective of CD4 count or clinical stage.



Mylan's Avonza also is another step the company is taking to help India meet its Sustainable Development Goal of ending AIDS by 2030.



Globally, Mylan supplies life-saving ARVs to nearly 50% of patients being treated for HIV/AIDS in more than 100 developing countries. The company's comprehensive ARV portfolio includes 14 active pharmaceutical ingredients and 50 finished dosage forms in first-line, second-line and pediatric formulations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX