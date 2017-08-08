

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained stable in July, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said Tuesday.



The jobless rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in July. On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate was 3 percent, the same as in June.



The number of unemployed increased only by 323 from the previous month to 133,926 at the end of July.



At the same time, the jobless rate among youth, aged below 24, rose to 2.8 percent in July from 2.6 percent a month ago.



