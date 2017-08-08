

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Canadian dollar fell to 1.2672 against the U.S. dollar and 87.27 against the yen, from early highs of 1.2653 and 87.46, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie dropped to 1.4966 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4954.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.30 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen and 1.51 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX